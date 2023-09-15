DACULA, GA — Bobbie Jacille “Jaye” Tyner, 92, of Dacula, Georgia, passed away peacefully at home on Sept. 6, 2023.
She was born on Feb. 8, 1931 in Albemarle, the daughter of Robert Winfred and Faye Kathleen (Arey) Ridenhour. She married Robert Henry Black on January 3, 1948 and they had three children.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Kathi Black Piper; her sisters, Evelgia Arey Mooneyham and Moda Nadine Barnes; her brother, Robert Loyd Ridenhour and her second husband, Dr. K. V. Tyner. Jaye was in constant motion. She loved travel, gardening, crafting and cooking.
Strong-willed and poised, Jaye was particular in how she did things but always eager to share her secrets. She made friends and connections everywhere she went and gave generously of her time to community organizations. She best showed her love through her cooking and made the absolute best potato salad, banana pudding and pickles because of it.
Jaye lived in the Carolinas her entire life until she was 85 when she moved to Georgia, where she shared many experiences with her great-grandchildren during her final years.
Jaye is survived by her sons, Bob Black of Yulee, FL and Gary Black (Sherry) of Cary; her grandchildren, Elizabeth Wach (Jon) of Buford, Georgia, Erin Black of Rockville, Maryland and Douglas Black (Becca) of Denver, Colorado and her great-grandchildren, Connor Wach, Everett Wach and Oliver Black.
At her request no service will be held.
