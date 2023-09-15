DACULA, GA — Bobbie Jacille “Jaye” Tyner, 92, of Dacula, Georgia, passed away peacefully at home on Sept. 6, 2023.

She was born on Feb. 8, 1931 in Albemarle, the daughter of Robert Winfred and Faye Kathleen (Arey) Ridenhour. She married Robert Henry Black on January 3, 1948 and they had three children.