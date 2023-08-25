SANFORD — Bobby L. Jones, 76, of Sanford, passed away, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023 at Central Carolina Hospital.
He was born in Winchester, Kentucky on Feb. 20, 1947 to John and Nannie Jones. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Jones.
Bobby served our country in the United States Marine Corp for six years. He was always “Proud to be a Marine.”
Bobby became very interested in computers and their capabilities. He graduated in 1974 from Guilford Technical Institute, earning an associate in applied science degree in data processing.
He worked for 20 years for the Pantry helping develop many computer programs to help with the company’s growth and success. He retired in the position of vice president of the IT department.
After retirement, Bobby did contract work with various local companies helping with their computer problems. Trion used Bobby’s skills for many years.
For a number of years, Bobby was a partner in the Meat & Cleaver Restaurant.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Phyllis Jones; sister, Norma Gilbert of Port St. Lucie, Florida, Anne George (Dan) of Williamsburg, Virginia and brother, Donald Jones of Hope Sound, Florida.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the charity of your choice or the American Cancer Society.
Arrangements are by Bridges-Cameron Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.