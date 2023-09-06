SANFORD — Bobby Lee Reives, 84, of Sanford, departed this life Sunday (0903/23) at his home.
Bobby was born Aug. 30, 1939 to Florence G. Reives and Vattie Reives. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his brothers, Edward, James and Charles Reives. He was educated in Lee County and graduated from W.B. Wicker School.
Bobby earned his Associate’s degree from Central Carolina Community College and NC State University.
At an early age he joined Fair Promise A.M.E. Zion Church. He worked for 47 years at Central Carolina Hospital prior to retiring. Bobby was a devoted husband, father, uncle, brother-in-law, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend.
He was a coach of softball and basketball and participated in many sports himself during high school. He traveled state lines to support family and friends in their passion of sports.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife, Margie F. Reives of the home, two sons, Michael A. Reives (Kirsti) and Demetrius F. Faulk (Omeka); three sisters, Bettie Lanier, Cathryn Cornelius and Addie Reives; sister-in-law, Andrea Forde; grandchildren, Mia Reives, Michael (Mikey) Reives, Mariah Reives, Aria Parish and Robert Bovee; great-granddaughter, Rose Jones and many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and his faithful four-legged friend, Leo.
A funeral service is 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8 at Fair Promise AME Zion Church, 712 Wall S., Sanford. Burial follows at Lee Memory Gardens, 2600 Hawkins Ave., Sanford.
Professional services entrusted to Knotts Funeral Home, Sanford.
