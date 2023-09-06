SANFORD — Bobby Lee Reives, 84, of Sanford, departed this life Sunday (0903/23) at his home.

Bobby was born Aug. 30, 1939 to Florence G. Reives and Vattie Reives. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his brothers, Edward, James and Charles Reives. He was educated in Lee County and graduated from W.B. Wicker School.