Back when I was a teenager when we took Driver’s Ed, we didn’t get to drive a car with an automatic transmission like they do today. We had to drive a car that had a manual transmission.

The summer before I turned 15, I had already taken the class part of the Driver’s Ed course but I still needed to take the driving part of the course. I was working in peaches that summer and after I got home from work one evening, my Driver’s Ed teacher called. He said he would pick me and two of my co-workers up the next day at the peach pack house so we could start the driving part of the course. Of course I said that was fine. I didn’t tell him, but the only problem with the plan was the fact that I had never driven a stick shift before. You see I grew up around farmers and farm equipment but I had never driven a tractor or anything else that had a straight drive transmission. I had three brothers and they were the ones who drove stuff like that — not the girl in the family.

Azalea R. Bolton is the wife of storyteller J.A. Bolton and a regular contributor to The Sanford Herald.