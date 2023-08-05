SANNWS-B-08-05-23 BOLTON 1

A great meal using fresh veggies.

 Photo by J.A. Bolton

So, it goes with most vegetable gardens, it’s either feast or famine. Some years are lean while other years you feel like you hit the jackpot.

This year I planted five gardens. I can’t seem to get the idea out of my head that I don’t still sell at the farmer’s market. One of the main reasons I planted so much this year was because of the deer, coons, moles, voles and squirrels that want to get their part.

