Recently my husband and I went out to check on our scuppernong grape vine to see if we could find any grapes ripe enough to eat. I ended up eating way too many grapes because the first ones of the season always seem to be the best of all.

It’s really nice to be able to walk right out your back door and be able to pick grapes right off the vine but I couldn’t help but remember those bygone days spent under the grapevine at my grandparents’ house. My granddaddy had his fixed up right. He had built an arbor with cedar posts and cedar rails on the top and the grapes would be hanging in clusters there among the green, yellow and brown leaves. You could walk right under it and pick grapes and eat them by the handful. The grapes would vary from green to very ripe so you had to pick through them to get them the way you wanted yours. If you picked a green one it was bitter tasting but the ripe ones could be as sweet as honey. There would always be some that had fallen on the ground and sometimes bees or wasps would be around those so you needed to watch your step if you were barefoot like some of us. I don’t even walk around the house these days without shoes but back then my feet were tough because we all walked around in the summertime with no shoes. We’d get sandspurs in our feet and just stop; pull them out and then walk on like nothing had happened.

Azalea Bolton is the wife of storyteller J. A. Bolton and a frequent contributor to The Sanford Herald.