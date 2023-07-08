I’ve always loved horses. From the first time I watched Gene Autry and Roy and Dale Evans, I loved the idea of riding away into the sunset. I never really got to ride horses very much as a child; however, because there were too many other mouths to feed at our house. Keeping horses is expensive and when my Daddy was growing up the horses or mules they had were for plowing fields; not for pleasure riding.

I remember once when I was a teenager my friend, Patsy, and her Dad rode their two horses over to our house one afternoon and I got to ride hers out to the end of our road and back. It didn’t take me long to find out that horses have a mind of their own and you have to keep them under control if you want them to go the way you want them to go. Patsy’s horse went along at a nice little trot as we rode away from my house, but when I tried to turn around and head back it was hard to get him going that way. It seems a horse likes heading back to his own barn but doesn’t like it so well when you head them in the opposite direction.