One evening last week when it was so nice and warm, I walked out into the yard around dusk dark. I saw a bat swoop down trying to catch a bug and it caused me to start thinking about all of those summer nights I spent playing outside back when I was growing up.

Most of the time we worked all day putting in a couple barns of tobacco but we would still stay outside until Mama absolutely made us come in the house or until it was so dark we just couldn’t see anymore.

Azalea R. Bolton is the wife of storyteller J.A. Bolton