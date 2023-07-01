Back when I was a child, it seemed as if my brothers and I lived on our bicycles. We rode them to school and back and all around the neighborhood. After we got home from school, our friends from down the street, Joe and Barbara, would ride their bikes over and we’d all take off like birds that had just been released from their cage.

On the next street over from ours there was an area where we loved to go and ride. There was a pretty deep ditch there and we made it into a bicycle playground. We made trails in and out of that ditch where we played follow the leader on our bikes. We even placed some boards across the top of the ditch and we’d ride across them as fast as we could. We also took some boards and made jumps and we’d sail up, up into the air to see who could jump the highest. We even got so we’d jump up as free as birds and sail right across that wide ditch.

Azalea Bolton is the wife of storyteller J.A. Bolton.