The full moon was so beautiful last week that it’s hard to think about it being a bad thing. Some people; however, truly believe that a full moon affects how people and animals alike behave. They will tell you about the fact that more babies are born on a full moon — whether they are animal or human. There are also some who will tell you that people just plain ole have “moon spells” when there is a full moon up there in the sky.

In Latin, the word lunar means moon and the word lunatic is derived from it as well as loon and loony. I’m sure you’ve heard the expression “crazy as a loon” to describe someone or something and it was certainly not intended as a compliment.

Azalea R. Bolton is a regular contributor to The Sanford Herald.