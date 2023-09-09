BOLTON: Sleeping on a rock

Have you had the experience of going camping and sleeping in a tent? Personally, I never even went camping at all until I was in my 20s. My husband came home from work one day and said some guys from work invited us to go camping with them and their families over the fourth of July weekend. I told him we were going to have to go buy a camper first. He said: “No, we were going to buy a tent instead.” Silly me, I should have known that you can’t pull a camper and a boat at the same time and we had to take our boat so we’d have something to fish out of!

Azalea Bolton is the wife of storyteller J.A. Bolton and a regular contributor to The Sanford Herald.