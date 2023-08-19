Back many years ago when a lot of Richmond County residents worked in various mills and sewing rooms, it was a given fact that those employees would have the week of the Fourth of July off because those facilities would be closed that whole week. Places to stay at the beach would always be packed out during that week since so many people had no choice but to use that week as their one and only vacation of the year.

The first year after our marriage, my husband and I were invited to spend that week of July 4 with some friends at the beach. Our friends had relatives who had a place at Holden Beach, and there was plenty of room for us, along with other family members, to all stay together. It sounded like it would be a lot of fun, so we decided to go.

Azalea Bolton is the wife of storyteller J. A. Bolton and a frequent contributor to The Sanford Herald.