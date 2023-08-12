When I was in high school almost everybody rode the bus back and forth to school. Very few people that I knew drove to school or were driven to school by their parents. Most people back then had two choices — walk if you lived close enough to the school or if you lived in the country like I did, you got on the bus that came by your house.

The drivers were always high school students who usually lived in your community so they didn’t have to use a lot of gas getting to where the actual bus route began. When the driver stopped at a house along the route, they picked up all of the school kids at that house no matter what their age happened to be. There were not separate buses for elementary, junior and senior high.

Azalea R. Bolton is the wife of storyteller J.A. Bolton and a frequent columnist.