It’s not often that a business that has been around for more than three decades gets to hold a ribbon-cutting, but that was the case Wednesday at Bon-Clyde Learning Center.
The center’s owner, Bonnie Buchanan, was glad to celebrate renovations at her Sanford facility for the 33rd anniversary of the business. Buchanan and the instructors at Bon-Clyde have been training dogs and hosting a variety of competitions and classes the whole time.
“What I’ve done is totally remodel everything,” Buchanan said. “I’ve changed the roof, put new insulation in, redid the agility center in and painted the outside. It’s a first-class upgrade. We’ve had so much business that we need to keep it up. That’s the way it should be.”
Sanford Area Growth Alliance Chamber Director Susan Gomez said the Chamber and its members were happy to be able to celebrate with Buchanan.
“We’re glad to showcase what Bonnie has here to the community,” she said.
Gomez shared some of Buchanan’s history as she spoke about the business.
“Bon-Clyde Learning Center initially opened in 1989, and it carried the legacy of Bonnie’s dog, Clyde, that passed away due to cancer in 1989,” she said. “The original building that we were in was built by Bonnie’s father, who had a two billion (shirt) button collection. Once he passed, Bonnie decided that the place would suit her for her dream, which was to create a dog learning center. In 1990, she opened it up.”
Gomez noted that the center has become known across the state, throughout the country and even internationally.
“She has trained dogs for movies and for shows,” Gomez said. “She actually trained the dog for ‘Annie’ at our own Temple Theatre. She’s had wonderful accolades and history built in here.”
The 22,000 square-foot facility has been home to generations of dog owners and had hosted many well-known dog shows.
“I taught in the public schools for 25 years and then I retired,” Buchanan said. “I guess you could say that I went to the dogs. We don’t teach the dog — we teach the person. We have dogs all over. People traveled to our last show from New York, California — all over.”
Buchanan also thanked Jon Hart of J.A. Hart Construction, who handled the renovations.
“He did a wonderful job,” Buchanan said.
Buchanan mentioned a busy upcoming schedule of classes and events before Wednesday’s dog demonstrations took center stage. The classes include a variety of obedience, rally, breed handler and treibball (a game where dogs seek multi-colored balls) classes. One special event that is coming up is an indoor vendor market at the facility. It’s a “Craft Affair” will take place from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Aug. 12.
The Bon-Clyde Learning Center is located at 3030 Lee Ave. in Sanford and can be reached by phone at 919-774-8861 or 919-770-4861. The website is www.bon-clyde.com. Buchanan said class schedules and offerings can be found online and that she hopes to continue training dogs in Sanford for a long time.
“It’s just fun — I love what I’m doing,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.