It’s not often that a business that has been around for more than three decades gets to hold a ribbon-cutting, but that was the case Wednesday at Bon-Clyde Learning Center.

The center’s owner, Bonnie Buchanan, was glad to celebrate renovations at her Sanford facility for the 33rd anniversary of the business. Buchanan and the instructors at Bon-Clyde have been training dogs and hosting a variety of competitions and classes the whole time.