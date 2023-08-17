SANFORD — Bradley James Jamerson, 33, of Sanford, passed away Wednesday Aug. 9. A funeral service was held at 7 p.m. Tuesday Aug. 15, at Rogers Pickard Funeral Home with The Revs. Robbie Gibson and John Brown officiating. During the service, recorded music was played. The family greeted friends from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. before the service.
Bradley was loved by many. He was a fan of both NC State and the Steelers. He loved his family and enjoyed roughhousing with his cat, Squirrel. Brad always had a smile on his face and never met a stranger. No matter how bad your day was his smile and laughter made you forget all of your worries and troubles.
He was preceded in death by his father, Gerald LeGrand Jamerson; grandfather J.A. Jamerson, Jr.; grandparents, Harold and Helen Warriax and uncles, Willie Warriax and Harold Warriax, Jr.
Mr. Jamerson is survived by his wife, Tara D. Jamerson; daughter, Carrie Jamerson; mother, Melenah Lena Warriax Jamerson; father-in-law, Allen Sellars; mother-in-law, Penny Sellars; granny, Tretta McNeill; nonnie ,Janice Jamerson James; brother, Dylan Jamerson (Amy); sister, India Jamerson (Trey); sister-in-laws, Michelle Jones (DJ) and Sherrie Sellars; brother-in-law, Joey Sellars (Danielle); nieces and nephews, Riley, Ace, Jordan and Drake; aunts, Gina Warriax Norton, Tina Warriax, Brenda Stanton, Edna Hill and Terena Jamerson and many family and friends.
Arrangements were by Rogers-Pickard Funeral Home.
