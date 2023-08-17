SANFORD — Bradley James Jamerson, 33, of Sanford, passed away Wednesday Aug. 9. A funeral service was held at 7 p.m. Tuesday Aug. 15, at Rogers Pickard Funeral Home with The Revs. Robbie Gibson and John Brown officiating. During the service, recorded music was played. The family greeted friends from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. before the service.

Bradley was loved by many. He was a fan of both NC State and the Steelers. He loved his family and enjoyed roughhousing with his cat, Squirrel. Brad always had a smile on his face and never met a stranger. No matter how bad your day was his smile and laughter made you forget all of your worries and troubles.