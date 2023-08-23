The public is highly encouraged to bring their appetites along with a side of healthy giving to an upcoming breakfast fundraiser in support of an organization that has been helping local youth for over two decades.

On Sept. 28 the Boys and Girls Club of Central Carolina will be having a breakfast fundraiser at Oakland Farm, 3355 Rosser Rd., Bear Creek. The event starts at 7:30 a.m. with the program starting at 8 a.m.