The public is highly encouraged to bring their appetites along with a side of healthy giving to an upcoming breakfast fundraiser in support of an organization that has been helping local youth for over two decades.
On Sept. 28 the Boys and Girls Club of Central Carolina will be having a breakfast fundraiser at Oakland Farm, 3355 Rosser Rd., Bear Creek. The event starts at 7:30 a.m. with the program starting at 8 a.m.
Sarah Womack, chief executive officer of the Boys and Girls Club of Central Carolina, said they are not funded by the government or the national organization so they rely on the public and businesses to help the organization continue with their mission of making a difference in the lives of young people. The club serves Lee, Harnett and Chatham Counties with Boys and Girls Clubs in those areas.
“We have a matching gift pot of $80,000 and we want to encourage people to give that morning,” she said.
She said it takes about $2 million to operate annually and this fundraiser is one of many they will be asking the public to attend and support. The organization has local Boys and Girls Clubs in Sanford, Lillington, Siler City and Pittsboro.
From ages six to 18, youth from those areas can take advantage of the services the Boys and Club of Central Carolina offers most of which are free of charge. The clubs offer programs that help youth with positive character development along with helping them build leadership skills.
They also offer after school programs and in the summer where students can receive tutoring on various subjects, Youth can take advantage of various sports activities and express themselves through various art programs they offer like painting and sculpting.
“We also help them avoid the temptation of alcohol and drug abuse,” she said. “We help to take a kid from sis to 18 and help them have these kinds of experiences to prepare them for their adult lives.” Along with the programs the youth involved never leave hungry.
“We served 26,000 meals to kids last year,” she said.
She said they have a powerful and important presence in the community and through fundraisers it can continue to play a part in the development of positive young people.
“I do think it’s important for the public to know that we have relied heavily on their support and the support of public entities,” she said. “We do get grants, but grants are sometimes hard to come by. Public support is critical. It really helps us do what we do.”
