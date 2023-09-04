MOUNT PLEASANT, SC — Brenda Katherine Griffin Smith, 80, passed away on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, at Oak Harbor Healthcare in Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina.
Brenda was born in Lee County on Aug. 28, 1943, the youngest child of Arthur and Ruby Griffin. Brenda graduated from Central High School in 1961 and was awarded a scholarship to attend nursing school at the Martin Memorial School of Nursing in Mt. Airy.
After she finished nursing school, Brenda worked in the operating room at Central Carolina Hospital. She married Larry B. Smith on April 12, 1969. In 1973, Brenda went back to school at the Bowman Gray School of Medicine at Wake Forest Univerity to become a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist. After graduating in 1975, Brenda worked as a CRNA at Central Carolina Hospital and Western Wake Hospital.
After a nursing career spanning almost 40 years, Brenda retired in 2005 to enjoy her grandchildren. Her two grandsons were the center of her world. Brenda’s favorite things to do were reading and walking on the beach. She will be remembered as brilliant, compassionate and always willing to help others.
Brenda was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Smith; her sister, Aldena Jinar and three brothers: Billy Griffin, Bobby Griffin and Lawrence Griffin.
Brenda is survived by her daughter, Victoria “Tori” Smith Lewis and her husband, Lee Lewis and grandsons, Donald Lee Lewis III and Zachary Lewis, all of Mt. Pleasant.
The family will receive guests at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9 at Bridges-Cameron Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel with The Rev. Michael Griffin officiating. Burial will be at Jonesboro Cemetary.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at https://www.alz.org.
Arrangements are by Bridges-Cameron Funeral Home.
