MOUNT PLEASANT, SC — Brenda Katherine Griffin Smith, 80, passed away on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, at Oak Harbor Healthcare in Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina.

Brenda was born in Lee County on Aug. 28, 1943, the youngest child of Arthur and Ruby Griffin. Brenda graduated from Central High School in 1961 and was awarded a scholarship to attend nursing school at the Martin Memorial School of Nursing in Mt. Airy.