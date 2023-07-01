A local brewery is bringing music to the streets on July 4 to thank the community for their support of the business over the years.
Wild Dogs Brewing Company, 136 N. Steele St., will be shutting down the block to traffic on that day and bringing in four bands to perform from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wild Dogs owner, Craig Krause said the event, called San-Lee Rock the 4th Celebration, is free to the public and encourages the community to come out.
“We’re shutting down the street in front of the brewery and we have four bands coming in,” he said. “It’s completely open to the community and we are going to have vendors and food trucks there.”
Randall Yow, the event’s musical promoter, said the musical lineup is made up of area rock bands. The bands that will be performing are: Hemlock Theory, Rob Matthews, Nowhere & the Broken Consideration,The Simpletones.
Mark Ward, guitarist and vocalist for The Simpletones said he and his two bandmates are looking forward to performing at the event.
“We cover 90s alternative rock,” he said. “We’ve never played there (Wild Dogs) before but we are looking forward to it and we are providing sound for the other bands.”
Yow said the event has something for everyone and they should bring their folding chairs and prepare to have a good time.
“This is definitely a family friendly event,” he said. “There will be a big tent where the bands will play and they will set up with the flow of the street to create an amphitheater.
Krause said they’ve been in business for two years and is happy for the support he has received.
“It’s just an opportunity to give back,” he said. “I just wanted to provide something here locally to show our appreciation for the past couple of years. We just hope people come in and get some of our beer as well.”
The event is free to the public. Steele Street between St. Clair Court and Gordon Street will be blocked off at 1 p.m. The band performances start at 2 p.m. and the street reopens at 8 p.m.
For more information on the event contact Wild Dogs Brewery Company at 919-246-7787.
