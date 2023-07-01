A local brewery is bringing music to the streets on July 4 to thank the community for their support of the business over the years.

Wild Dogs Brewing Company, 136 N. Steele St., will be shutting down the block to traffic on that day and bringing in four bands to perform from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wild Dogs owner, Craig Krause said the event, called San-Lee Rock the 4th Celebration, is free to the public and encourages the community to come out.