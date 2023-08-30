The Broadway board of commissioners took another step toward slowing motorists down on Main Street along with other business.
At Monday’s board meeting a public hearing took place seeking community input on a proposed reduction of the speed limit on a section of Main Street. The board would like to see the speed limit along Main Street, between Thelma Sloan Drive and the speed caution light near Broadway Elementary School, reduced from 35 mph to 25 mph.
Lee County Commissioner Kirk Smith was the lone person in attendance during the public hearing and expressed his thoughts on what the board is trying to do.
“I support the speed limit being reduced,” he said. “I often drive on Main Street at 35 mph and a lot of people pass me.”
Broadway Mayor Donald Andrews said with the board’s approval they now have to wait for the state to approve the change. When asked how long it would take for the state to approve the move Andrews said he wasn’t sure.
“How quickly?,” he said. “I don’t know. I can’t answer that question.”
Still, he said the board is moving forward to slow things down on Main Street and this is a step in the process.
In other business the board approved a resolution for a street closure on Main Street for the town’s Christmas parade. The parade will be from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Dec. 9.
The board also talked about the status of the rehabilitation of Watson Lake Dam. Andrews said it has been an ongoing project since 2018 and this year they’ve been dealing with the removal of kudzu from around the dam.
Kudzu is a plant that kills other plants by growing over them at a very rapid rate. The town has spent about $10,000 to remove it.
“It’s very thick and green and a very invasive species,” Andrews said.
He said they’ve removed the kudzu plant and are in the process of reseeding the land to try and grow grass there instead.
The town has a new stretch of sidewalk installed along the east side of Main Street and are working to put a few finishing touches on it. The board also mentioned that at 2 p.m. Oct. 1 there will be a dedication for North Carolina Disabled Veterans at North Carolina Veteran Memorial Pavillion.
The mayor also mentioned that the town had received the vehicle they purchased to be use by the police department. The new vehicle is a 2023 Dodge Durango, which cost about $43,000.
Andrews said although purchased the vehicle is not ready for the streets. A police radio, lights and police decals have yet to be installed on the new vehicle.
It is estimated this will all be completed and ready for service sometime next month, according to town officials.
