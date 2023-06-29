Southern Lee softball standout Carrie Ellen (CE) Bryan and her NC Challengers 18U Premier teammates are in Colorado this week, and representing both the Cavaliers and the whole state extremely well.
The Challengers have been in action since Monday at the Louisville Slugger IDT Classic in Boulder, Colo., and have played eight games in the national showcase, posting a 6-2 record to date with four more games coming Thursday and Friday. Bryan, a rising senior at SLHS, starts at shortstop for the team, which competes nationally and against many players who have already signed with college programs.
After splitting two Monday games, the Challengers won five in a row before taking a second loss, against Select Fastpitch Jones, a team based in Kansas. The Challengers had an early lead in that one but it got away in the later innings.
In the eight games completed through Wednesday evening, Bryan was hitting .529 (9-for-17) in the event with four runs scored, seven RBI, two doubles, and a home run. This occurred in a Tuesday morning game against the Orange County Batbusters of California, a perennial national power. Bryan led off the fifth inning with a first-pitch solo home run that pushed her team to a 3-0 lead on its way to a 4-0 victory.
During the spring season, Bryan helped Southern Lee to its first non-losing season and state playoff berth in a dozen years, and was named All-Conference after hitting .559 with a slugging percentage of .915. She drove in 25 runs and scored 36 in just 20 games played.
The team will continue play through the weekend, with playoffs following the 12 pool play games, and the Herald will update on the final results next week.
