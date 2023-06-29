Southern Lee softball standout Carrie Ellen (CE) Bryan and her NC Challengers 18U Premier teammates are in Colorado this week, and representing both the Cavaliers and the whole state extremely well.

The Challengers have been in action since Monday at the Louisville Slugger IDT Classic in Boulder, Colo., and have played eight games in the national showcase, posting a 6-2 record to date with four more games coming Thursday and Friday. Bryan, a rising senior at SLHS, starts at shortstop for the team, which competes nationally and against many players who have already signed with college programs.