Local favorite Britton Buchanan make a guest appearance at Thursday night’s concert in Depot Park. Occasional Milkshake is also on stage with everything beginning at 6:30 p.m.
BRITTON BUCHANAN MEMBERS/INSTRUMENTSBritton Buchanan Vocals/Guitar
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Local favorite Britton Buchanan make a guest appearance at Thursday night’s concert in Depot Park. Occasional Milkshake is also on stage with everything beginning at 6:30 p.m.
BRITTON BUCHANAN MEMBERS/INSTRUMENTSBritton Buchanan Vocals/Guitar
BAND FOUNDED
Solo (2014)
Based: Sanford
WHAT CAN WE EXPECT TO HEAR?
Expect timeless classics and a strong Influence Bruce Springsteen Tom Petty as well as gifted originals from Buchanan, who has incredible ability to write and package very well written songs.
ANY ORIGINAL MATERIAL?
Yes.
Nuggets: Britton Buchanan catapulted to the National Spotlight with a strong initial performance on Season 14 of The Voice. Britton got his start on the stage at the age of 9 years at the Temple Theatre and formed his first band-classic rock at the age of 13. Britton’s single, “Where You Come From” peaked at top of charts on iTunes and #15 on Billboard’s Digital Charts. Britton has performed the National Anthem at notable NBA arenas including Los Angeles Lakers, Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics, and New Orleans Pelicans. Buchanan’s debut album, “Something You Can Break” is on streaming platforms. Britton recently married Writer/Speaker Maggie Yow in 2022. The couple splits time between Los Angeles, Nashville and Sanford.
Contact: brittonbuchanan49@gmail.com
IG: @brittonbuchanan
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.