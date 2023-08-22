SANNWS-08-22-23 THURSDAY CONCERT 1

Britton Buchanan

 Submitted photo

Local favorite Britton Buchanan make a guest appearance at Thursday night’s concert in Depot Park. Occasional Milkshake is also on stage with everything beginning at 6:30 p.m.

BRITTON BUCHANAN MEMBERS/INSTRUMENTSBritton Buchanan Vocals/Guitar