Buckels shares candidate filing statement
To the Editor:
My decision to seek reelection stems from my unwavering belief in the importance of continuity and progress. Through my time in office, I have gained valuable experience and knowledge, allowing me to develop a profound understanding of our community’s desires, aspirations, and the necessary steps for advancement. I will persist in being a dedicated advocate, ensuring that the strides we have made continue to positively impact the lives of each and every individual within our community.
A fundamental pillar of my tenure has been the promotion of open and transparent governance. I have placed great importance on being accessible, approachable, and responsive to the people needs and concerns while actively seeking their opinions, ideas, and feedback. Together, we have cultivated a culture of community engagement, empowering every resident with the opportunity to actively participate in the decision-making processes that shape our collective future.
Throughout my tenure, I have placed a strong focus on improving the infrastructure of our community. Our roads, parks, and public spaces play a vital role in our daily lives, and it is essential that we invest in their maintenance and improvement. In addition, I am committed to enhancing a more vibrant community where residents can live, work, and engage in recreational activities. By revitalizing our downtown areas, we have successfully cultivated a thriving arts scene, establishing Sanford as a prominent hub for music and theater. I take great pride in the significant progress we have achieve. By continuing to prioritize infrastructure development, we can ensure that our community remains safe, accessible, and visually appealing for future generations.
As I reflect upon the accomplishments and milestones we have achieved, I am reminded of the power of unity and collective action. Together, we have faced challenges, embraced opportunities, and worked tirelessly to build a community that we are all proud to call home. However, there is still much more to be done, and I firmly believe that by working together, we can achieve even greater heights. It has been an incredible privilege to serve as a public servant for the City of Sanford and I am filled with a renewed sense of purpose to continue the work we have started together.
Byron Moses Buckels
Sanford City Councilman Ward 4
