Incumbent Byron Buckels defeated Tamekia Dowdy in the Sanford City Council Ward 4 Democratic primary race Tuesday.
The general election is Nov. 7 and Buckels will be unopposed.
In unofficial totals, Buckels received 162 votes or 87.57% to Dowdy’s 23 votes, or 12.43%.
Voters went to the polls at Southern Lee and J. Glenn Edwards schools and the polls were one from 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m.
A total of 185 ballots were cast between early voting and Tuesday’s voters who came to the polls.
In a July letter outlining his decision to run for reelection, Buckels reflected on his prior service on Sanford City Council.
“Together, we have faced challenges, embraced opportunities, and worked tirelessly to build a community that we are all proud to call home,” he said. “However, there is still much more to be done, and I firmly believe that by working together, we can achieve even greater heights. It has been an incredible privilege to serve as a public servant for the City of Sanford and I am filled with a renewed sense of purpose to continue the work we have started together.”
