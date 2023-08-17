In many other conferences, Hoke County would have winning seasons year after year and be a playoff contender. Even in the Sandhills Athletic Conference, the Bucks are competitive more often than not.
Hoke’s non-conference performance in its first two years of SAC play is indicative of the team’s ability to play well. In the fall 2021 season, the Bucks began the season 2-0 with two mercy-rule routs but could only win two more games the rest of the way. Last fall, after a one-point loss to Gray’s Creek in the season opener, Hoke won three of its next four games, losing only to a Seventy-First team that reached the 3A regional final. In week five, the Bucks began conference play by scoring 52 points in a blowout of Scotland.
What looked like it could be a Cinderella season did strike midnight a few times after that, but Hoke went 3-3 in conference play and snuck into the 4A state playoffs, where it lost at Hillside to finish at 5-6. It was the second straight playoff trip and third in four years for the Bucks, who had gone 3-41 between 2015 and 2019.
Having returned to respectability, the question for Hoke going forward is whether or not the program can take a step up.
To do so, the Bucks will have to replace star running back Ethan Wallace, who carried much of the load for Hoke with 1,679 yards and 26 touchdowns a year ago. Wallace will be playing on Saturdays for Wingate this fall, and had roughly 80% of the Bucks’ rushing offense in 2022. The leading returning rusher is returning starting quarterback Brandon Saunders, who rushed for 108 yards in 2022.
However, it is very unlikely that the Bucks will be counting on Saunders, a junior, to be carrying the load running the ball. As a first-year starter last year, he completed 118 of 207 passes for 1675 yards and 11 touchdowns. He targeted 12 different receivers during the season and will be the focus on the Buck offense this fall.
On the defensive side of the ball, Hoke has a strong senior class and is likely to field a defense that will be more stingy than it was a season ago, when the unit was up-and-down, allowing 329 points in 11 games but also keeping their meetings with Seventy-First, Lee County and Richmond close until the fourth quarter.
The Bucks will play four of the Fayetteville schools to open the 2023 season and then find out right away what their prospects in conference play are. The first four SAC games for the Bucs are at home against Scotland, at Lee, and then home against Richmond. If Hoke makes it to the playoffs again, they will have their bye week at the end of the regular season to rest and get ready for it.
