In many other conferences, Hoke County would have winning seasons year after year and be a playoff contender. Even in the Sandhills Athletic Conference, the Bucks are competitive more often than not.

Hoke’s non-conference performance in its first two years of SAC play is indicative of the team’s ability to play well. In the fall 2021 season, the Bucks began the season 2-0 with two mercy-rule routs but could only win two more games the rest of the way. Last fall, after a one-point loss to Gray’s Creek in the season opener, Hoke won three of its next four games, losing only to a Seventy-First team that reached the 3A regional final. In week five, the Bucks began conference play by scoring 52 points in a blowout of Scotland.