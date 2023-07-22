Rep. Richard Hudson

President Ronald Reagan once said, “A truly successful army is one that, because of its strength and ability and dedication, will not be called upon to fight, for no one will dare to provoke it.”

As your Congressman and representative of the largest Army base in the world, I take this commitment seriously to supporting our troops and their families. Building a nation that’s safe is also a key pillar of House Republicans “Commitment to America”. That’s why last week, the House passed the bipartisan FY24 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). This is the key piece of legislation that authorizes funding for our military and national defense for the year—including over $260 million in funding for critical infrastructure projects that will aid our region’s military personnel.

Richard Hudson represents the 9th Congressional District, which includes Lee County.