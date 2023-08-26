Here in Lee County, the roads have been filled with school buses for several weeks. On Monday, schools in Chatham, Moore, Harnett counties and many other districts in North Carolina begin and drivers are reminded of safety tips.
Hoping to encourage school bus safety, Chatham County Sheriff Mike Roberson is encouraging caution whenever you see a school bus.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), children are nearly eight times safer riding in a school bus than in a car. Despite that, there are still an average of 113 fatalities in school transportation-related traffic crashes each year and more school-aged pedestrians are killed or injured between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. and 4 p.m.
“Children are often eager to get off the school bus because they are excited to tell their parents about their school day.” Roberson said. “It is crucial that parents reenforce the school bus safety rules children learn at school.”
Below are a series of safety reminders that parents can discuss with their children before the start of the school year:
• Always arrive at the bus stop at least 5 minutes early.
• While the bus is approaching make sure to stand at least six feet (or three large steps) away from the bus. Wait for it to come to a complete stop and for the door to open before you board the bus.
• Always walk on the sidewalk when preparing to cross the street near a bus. Look both ways and make eye contact with any drivers to make sure they see you before entering the road.
• Use the handrail when entering and exiting the bus. Take extra precautions to make sure that clothing with drawstrings and book bags do not get caught in the handrail or door.
• Never stop in the road in front of a stopped bus. The driver may not be able to see you.
• While on their morning or evening commute, drivers should follow these tips and be aware of school buses:
• Remember that children can be unpredictable. Take extreme caution when traveling in a school zone.
• If there are no sidewalks in your area, be more alert to the possibility of children walking in the road.
• Slow down and prepare to stop whenever you see yellow school bus lights flashing.
• Never pass a school bus from either direction when the red lights are flashing, and the stop arm is extended.
• The area ten feet around a school bus is the most dangerous for children boarding and departing. Make sure to leave plenty of space.
• Learn and obey the school bus laws in North Carolina.
