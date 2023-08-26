SANNWS-08-26-23 BUS SAFETY 1

Driver need to be aware of school bus safety this time of year.

 Submitted photo

Here in Lee County, the roads have been filled with school buses for several weeks. On Monday, schools in Chatham, Moore, Harnett counties and many other districts in North Carolina begin and drivers are reminded of safety tips.

Hoping to encourage school bus safety, Chatham County Sheriff Mike Roberson is encouraging caution whenever you see a school bus.