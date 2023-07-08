A C35 travel team with several familiar faces earned an invite to a prestigious Cooperstown Dreams Park tournament in New York this week and is making the most of its opportunity.
The Cooperstown Dreams Park is one of several facilities that hosts summer baseball tournaments in the area of Cooperstown, N.Y., the home of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and the place where, according to legend, the game was played for the very first time. The CDP hosts weekly tournaments throughout the summer, and this week’s event is an 84-team 12U tournament featuring pool play and a single-elimination bracket where teams are seeded based on how they finish in pool play.
C35 Fayetteville 12U Jesse entered the event and ripped off five victories in pool play between Tuesday and Thursday. They won their first two games in close contests and then routed their final three pool opponents. Ten of the 84 teams finished undefeated in pool play and C35 earned the fourth seed in the knockout bracket, based on a runs-allowed tiebreaker, and awaited their first opponent Friday night after getting a bye into the fourth round.
C35 Jesse is one of four teams from North Carolina in the tournament and the only one who is unbeaten. On Tuesday, they beat Rawlings Prospects Maryland 8-6, then won twice on Wednesday, downing Young Gunz Blue SC 3-1 and then crushing the Wasatch (Utah) Wasps 27-0. Thursday was more of the same. C35 stomped the California Mavericks 20-7 and then pummeled USA Scout Elite (Georgia) 24-0.
Bracket play to determine who C35 would play Friday night was still ongoing at the deadline for this issue. The Herald will update with the final results in Tuesday’s issue.
C35 Jesse is a Division I team that has been in action since late February. The team won its first tournament of the season and started 8-0 before losing two games in a row by a run each. Last month, they finished as runners-up in their age group at the State Games of North Carolina, and have a 26-11-1 record for their season. Several familiar faces are on the team, including members of the DP Outlaws program, and at least four members of the team list Sanford as their hometown, those being Outlaws players Luke and Parker Bloedorn, who are presently inactive with the team; and Hunter and Mason Langston, who are competing this week. The team is coached by Jesse Cox, who directed Riverside Christian Academy to the 2022 CAASC state championship.
The tournament started with a shootout, as C35 and Rawlings Prospects played to a 2-2 tie through four and then C35 exploded for five runs in the top of the fifth. They had to weather a storm when Rawlings immediately responded with four of their own, but neither team scored in the sixth and final inning. Pitcher Joshua Ransom retired the final batter with the tying run at the plate. Mason Langston, who pitched two innings with a run allowed, was 1-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI.
The second game was a key showdown, as the Young Gunz did not lose to anyone else in pool play. Both teams scored in the first inning, but C35 kept a clean sheet the rest of the way and scored in the third and fifth innings to prevail. The pitching was the key for C35, as Channing C. allowed one run over three innings as the starter with seven strikeouts and then Ryan Hedgecoe finished up. Hunter Langston reached in both his plate appearances, collecting a single and a walk.
That was all of the competitive baseball C35 saw in pool play. Later in the day, they brought the can of Raid and dispatched the Wasatch Wasps with a 15-run first inning on their way to a 27-0 rout in four innings. Nearly every player in the lineup had multiple hits, and seven home runs were hit in the blowout win. Five different pitchers worked an inning each.
Thursday morning’s game with the California Mavericks wasn’t much more competitive. C35 jumped in front with two runs in the first inning and led 9-0 after two and a half. The score was 20-3 before they scored four in garbage time and the game was called after five. Braylan Stalls hit two home runs and drove in four in the win.
At two on Thursday evening, C35 Jesse routed USA Scout Elite of Georgia 24-0, scoring 14 runs in the third inning. The game was called after the top of the fourth due to the mercy rule. Ransom and Colby Cox each drove in three runs, while Jackson Hoffman and Stalls each scored three times. Hunter Langston was 1-for-3 with two runs scored, and Mason Langston went 1-for-2 with two runs scored and an RBI. Hunter also pitched one scoreless inning.
Some of the other players on the team include Carson Lueth, Nick Caraluzzi, Devin Bradac, Dom Bradac, and Corey Cox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.