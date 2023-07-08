A C35 travel team with several familiar faces earned an invite to a prestigious Cooperstown Dreams Park tournament in New York this week and is making the most of its opportunity.

The Cooperstown Dreams Park is one of several facilities that hosts summer baseball tournaments in the area of Cooperstown, N.Y., the home of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and the place where, according to legend, the game was played for the very first time. The CDP hosts weekly tournaments throughout the summer, and this week’s event is an 84-team 12U tournament featuring pool play and a single-elimination bracket where teams are seeded based on how they finish in pool play.