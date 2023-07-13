Everything went perfectly for C35 2026 National at the WWBA Coastal Elite Championship until the final few innings of play Monday night at Field Day Park in Clover, S.C.

This edition of C35 baseball includes several rising sophomores and a few freshmen from nearby programs familiar to local fans, including Grace Christian standout Caleb Ellis, Camden Miller of Northwood, Evan Hodges and Caden Nolan of Richmond, Maddox Locklear of Scotland, and Connor Bast of Freedom Christian. They went undefeated in pool play during their first action in July and then made it all the way to the finals before Mission Scout Team 2026, a team based out of Waxhaw, 8-2 in the championship game. Mission, a team mostly comprised of Charlotte area players, did not lose in the tournament and has a 26-8-2 record for the summer.