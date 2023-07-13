Everything went perfectly for C35 2026 National at the WWBA Coastal Elite Championship until the final few innings of play Monday night at Field Day Park in Clover, S.C.
This edition of C35 baseball includes several rising sophomores and a few freshmen from nearby programs familiar to local fans, including Grace Christian standout Caleb Ellis, Camden Miller of Northwood, Evan Hodges and Caden Nolan of Richmond, Maddox Locklear of Scotland, and Connor Bast of Freedom Christian. They went undefeated in pool play during their first action in July and then made it all the way to the finals before Mission Scout Team 2026, a team based out of Waxhaw, 8-2 in the championship game. Mission, a team mostly comprised of Charlotte area players, did not lose in the tournament and has a 26-8-2 record for the summer.
C35 2026 pretty much had its way in pool play, although their first opponent, the Queen City Corndogs, did make it interesting for a time. The Corndogs, another Charlotte area team, held C35 off the board until the fifth inning and took a 2-0 lead of their own on a home run in the fourth. However, this seemed to have gotten C35 going.
The team put its first eight batters of the top of the fifth on base and already had six runs before the Corndogs could even get an out. After Jake Frick had a two-RBI single to tie the game, Ellis came up three batters later and lined a 1-0 pitch into left field for two more runs and a 4-2 lead. C35 scored eight times before the Corndogs could get out of the inning, and were in control the rest of the way, adding four more runs in the seventh.
Nolan had a big day at the plate for C35, going 2-for-2 with two walks, scoring twice and driving in a run. His Raider teammate Hodges was 2-for-3 with a walk, a run scored and two RBI.
That was C35’s only Friday game. They returned Saturday afternoon and dispatched Dry Pond 2026 8-2. The score was 2-2 after two and a half innings before C35 scored four runs, then added two more in the fifth to put it away.
Ellis led off and played left field for C35, and also pitched long enough to record two outs with no runs allowed. He went 1-for-2 with a double, sacrifice fly, a run scored and two RBI. But the big blow was a two-run homer by Bast that capped off the team’s big third inning and put them ahead 6-2. Ellis led off the bottom of the first with a double and scored C35’s first run of the game.
C35 had to turn around almost immediately and faced 5 Star Carolina White 15U to end pool play. If they were tired, it didn’t show, as they routed 5 Star 12-0 in four innings. Riley Cuddy of Middle Creek High was the hitting star in this one, going 1-for-1 with a home run, two walks, three RBI and two runs scored. The homer was a three-run shot in the third inning that made the score 8-0. Ellis played second base and led off in this one, going 1-for-2 with a run scored and an RBI, and also getting hit once.
The top eight teams advanced from pool play to a single-elimination champiopnship bracket for Sunday. C35 was naturally one of the eight, and began its day with a quarterfinal contest against Canes Central 15U, based in Fredericksburg, Va., but with a roster almost entirely made up of Tar Heel State players. Cuddy didn’t care where they were from. He had another big game, going 2-for-3 with four RBI and two runs scored, including the tie-breaking run on an RBI single in the fourth for a 2-1 lead, and a three-run homer with one out in the bottom of the sixth that made it 6-1. which was the final score. Ellis walked twice for C35 while leading off and playing second base.
In the semis, C35 faced Charlotte Baseball Academy 15U and Cuddy was a beast again. Parker Reavis of Carolina Forest (SC) staked C35 with a 1-0 lead in the third inning by drawing a bases-loaded walk, but with two out in the fourth, Noland walked and then Cuddy went yard for a 3-0 lead. Charlotte eked out a run in their half of the inning, but no more. They loaded the bases in the fifth but didn’t score, and with two on and one out in the sixth, Sawyer Smith and Ellis turned a 6-4-3 double play to end the threat. Ellis, again leading off and playing second, was 1-for-2 and got hit by a pitch again.
In the championship game, the teams were close until the sixth. Mission scored a run in each of the first four innings, with C35 matching them in the first and third. A two-out single by Ellis in the top of the third tied the game at 2. He had another opportunity in the fifth, with the bases loaded and two out, but struck out on a full-count pitch. The team got another chance in the fifth, loading the bases with one out, but once again couldn’t get the clutch hit, and the game got away from them in the bottom half of the sixth, when Mission tacked on four more runs. Despite the loss in the finals, Cuddy was named tournament MVP.
C35 2026, which has been playing since early June, now has a 14-5 record for the summer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.