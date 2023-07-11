C35 Fayetteville 12U Jesse’s run in the Cooperstown Dream Park’s Week 7 12U tournament ended in a heartbreaker, as the team dropped a rematch to a team it had beaten earlier in the week during the knockout stage of the event.
C35 Jesse had earned the fourth seed in the 84-team knockout bracket after winning all five of its games in pool play, three of which were massive blowouts and two of them close. One of the close games was a 3-1 win over Young Gunz Blue of South Carolina last Wednesday, in their second game of pool play.
The knockout stage began Saturday and C35 scored a 7-3 win over the Central Coast Crushers to advance after three byes for being the fourth seed, but then faced the Young Gunz again, a team that had gone 4-1 in pool play to earn the No. 13 seed and beaten Scoutz USA that morning to earn a rematch with C35.
This game, which started around noon, was a barnburner. The Young Gunz took a 3-0 lead in the first inning, but each team took the lead back in the following two innings. It was 4-3 C35 after two, 6-4 Young Gunz after three, and 9-9 after five innings, following a fifth where the Gunz scored three and C35 answered with four. Finally, in the top of the sixth, the Young Gunz strung together three singles and took a 10-9 lead. C35’s Jackson Hoffman walked and two batters followed him as the potential tying and go-ahead runs, but were unable to get the needed hit as the Young Gunz scored the one-run victory.
The team’s 6-1 record in Cooperstown makes them 27-12-1 for their combined spring and summer seasons.
The first knockout game against Central Coast was not as close as the final score indicated. The Crushers, who were the 73rd seed out of 84 teams, won twice to get a shot at C35. However, C35 scored two runs in the first, two more in the third and three in the fourth to lead 7-0 after four complete innings. The Crushers got two in the fifth and one in the sixth, but were still four runs shy.
Hunter and Mason Langston, both of whom call Sanford home, were each 1-for-2 with an RBI in this game. Mason drove in the game’s first run and Hunter had an RBI single in the fifth to make it 5-0. In the Young Gunz game, Mason hit third and played first base, going 2-for-3 with a run scored and two RBI. Hunter hit sixth and played two infield positions, going 1-for-2 with a walk and run scored.
A C35 travel team with several familiar faces earned an invite to a prestigious Cooperstown Dreams Park tournament in New York this week and is making the most of its opportunity.
The Cooperstown Dreams Park is one of several facilities that hosts summer baseball tournaments in the area of Cooperstown, N.Y., the home of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and the place where, according to legend, the game was played for the very first time. The CDP hosts weekly tournaments throughout the summer, and this week’s event is an 84-team 12U tournament featuring pool play and a single-elimination bracket where teams are seeded based on how they finish in pool play.
