C35 Fayetteville 12U Jesse’s run in the Cooperstown Dream Park’s Week 7 12U tournament ended in a heartbreaker, as the team dropped a rematch to a team it had beaten earlier in the week during the knockout stage of the event.

C35 Jesse had earned the fourth seed in the 84-team knockout bracket after winning all five of its games in pool play, three of which were massive blowouts and two of them close. One of the close games was a 3-1 win over Young Gunz Blue of South Carolina last Wednesday, in their second game of pool play.