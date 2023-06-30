Toys for Tots July drive set
Marine Corps League Sanford Detachment No. 1223 2023 Toys for Tots Christmas in July donation drive will take place from 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. on July 15 in the Walmart parking lot on S. Honer Boulevard. The group will be collecting new toys and cash or checks made out to Toys for Tots.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) 955 meets at 9:30 a.m. each Wednesday at First Baptist Church, Sanford.
Friendship masonic Lodge 763 A.F. & A.M. conducts its Stated Communication on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at 7:30 p.m. The Lodge Hall is located at 102 S. Main St., Broadway. Dinner is served at 6:30 p.m.
Enrichment Center of Lee County SATURDAY
7 p.m. Saturday Nite Dance Group-$ Silver Hawk
9 a.m. Veterans Counseling
10 a.m. Advanced Tai Chi-$
1 p.m. Tai Chi Part 2 at Ingram Building-$
Enrichment Center Closed in Observance of Independence Day
12:30 p.m. Knitting Class
1 p.m. Tai Chi Part 2 at Ingram Building-$
8:30 a.m. Fit and Toned-$
10 a.m. Diner’s Club On the Move-$
1 p.m. Caregiver Support Group
1 p.m. Grief Support Group
10 a.m. Advanced Tai Chi at Ingram Building-$
12:30 p.m. Friday Friends and Cards
1 p.m. Enrichment Center Movie Club
