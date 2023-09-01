CALENDAR
Monthly meetings
Friendship masonic Lodge 763 A.F. & A.M. conducts its Stated Communication on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at 7:30 p.m. The Lodge Hall is located at 102 S. Main St., Broadway. Dinner is served at 6:30 p.m.
TOPS meets
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) 955 meets at 9:30 a.m. each Wednesday at First Baptist Church.
Enrichment Center events
SATURDAY
7 p.m. Saturday Nite Dance Group-$ Carolina Dreamers
MONDAY
Enrichment Center Closed
TUESDAY
8:30 a.m. Fit and Toned-$
9 a.m. Wicker Renegade Art Group
9 a.m. Farmer’s Market
10 a.m. Diner’s Club On the Move
11 a.m. Word Search and Puzzles in Diner’s Club
11 a.m. Virtual Yoga
12 noon King Cam’s Hearts Club
2 p.m. Card Making Class
2 p.m. Virtual Guided Meditation
5:30 p.m. Yoga-$
WEDNESDAY
9 a.m. Flu Shots
10 a.m. Wood Carving
10 a.m. Diabetic Support
12 noon Guitar Class
12:30 p.m. Knitting Class
2 p.m. Drama Club
2 p.m. Tai Chi at the Ingram Building-$
THURSDAY
8:30 a.m. Fit and Toned-$
10 a.m. Diner’s Club On the Move-$
11 a.m. Virtual Yoga-$
1 p.m. Caregiver Support
1 p.m. Grief Support
2 p.m. Beginner Line Dancing
5 p.m. Music and Mocktails
5:30 p.m. Yoga-$
FRIDAY
8:30 a.m. Yoga -$
10 a.m. Advanced Tai Chi at Ingram Building-$
12:30 p.m. Friday Friends and Cards
