Sanford/Lee County Stroke Support Group to meet
The Sanford/Lee County Stroke Support Group will meet at 1 p.m. on Aug. 10 in the gamer room at The Enrichment Center, 1615 South Third Street in Sanford. The topic is “Remaining Steadfast,” with presenter Gael Hogan, P.h.D., writer, chaplain and artist.
It’s a Crafty Affair set for Aug. 12
An event for the whole family to enjoy, It’s a Crafty Affair, an indoor vendor market will be held at the Bon-Clyde Learning Center on Aug. 12 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. The market will be an NC Local Artisan Fair. No pets are allowed. Bon-Clyde Learning Center is located at 3030 Lee Avenue in Sanford.
Monthly meetings
Friendship masonic Lodge 763 A.F. & A.M. conducts its Stated Communication on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at 7:30 p.m. The Lodge Hall is located at 102 S. Main St., Broadway. Dinner is served at 6:30 p.m.
TOPS meets
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) 955 meets at 9:30 a.m. each Wednesday at First Baptist Church, Sanford.
Enrichment Center events
SATURDAY
7 p.m. Saturday Nite Dance Group-$ Crimson Rose Band
MONDAY
8:30 a.m. Yoga-$
9 a.m. Veteran’s Counseling
10:30 a.m. Bible Study
10:30 a.m. Advanced Tai Chi-$
2 p.m. Dixie Line Dancers
TUESDAY
8:30 a.m. Fit and Toned-$
9 a.m. Wicker Renegade Art Group
9 a.m. Farmer’s Market
10 a.m. Diner’s Club On the Move
11 a.m. Word Search and Puzzles in Diner’s Club
11 a.m. Virtual Yoga
12 noon King Cam’s Hearts Club
1 p.m. Low Vision Support Group
2 p.m. Card Making
2 p.m. Virtual Guided Meditation
5:30 p.m. Yoga-$
6 p.m. Breast Cancer Support Group
WEDNESDAY
10 a.m. Wood Carving
12 noon Guitar Class
12:30 p.m. Knitting
THURSDAY
8:30 a.m. Fit and Toned-$
10 a.m. Diner’s Club On the Move-$
11 a.m. Virtual Yoga-$
1 p.m. Stroke Support Group
2 p.m. Creative Writing Group
2 p.m. Virtual Guided Meditation
5:30 p.m. Yoga-$
FRIDAY
8:30 a.m. Yoga -$
10 a.m. Advanced Tai Chi at Ingram Building-$
12:30 p.m. Friday Friends and Cards
