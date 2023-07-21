CALENDAR
It’s a Crafty Affair set for Aug. 12
An event for the whole family to enjoy, It’s a Crafty Affair, an indoor vendor market will be held at the Bon-Clyde Learning Center on Aug. 12 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. The market will be an NC Local Artisan Fair. No pets are allowed. Bon-Clyde Learning Center is located at 3030 Lee Avenue in Sanford.
Democrats to meet in Johnsonville
The Johnsonville Precinct Harnett County NC Democratic Party will have a meet and greet on Saturday, July 29, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Johnsonville Community Center, 20130 NC Hwy. 24/27, Cameron.
Monthly meetings
Friendship masonic Lodge 763 A.F. & A.M. conducts its Stated Communication on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at 7:30 p.m. The Lodge Hall is located at 102 S. Main St., Broadway. Dinner is served at 6:30 p.m.
TOPS meets
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) 955 meets at 9:30 a.m. each Wednesday at First Baptist Church, Sanford.
Enrichment Center events
SATURDAY
7 p.m. Saturday Nite Dance Group-$ Jimmy Shirley and the Footlights
MONDAY
8:30 a.m. Yoga-$
10:30 a.m. Advanced Tai Chi-$
1 p.m. Tai Chi Part 2 at Ingram Building-$
2 p.m. Dixie Line Dancers
TUESDAY
8:30 a.m. Fit and Toned-$
9 a.m. Wicker Renegade Art Group
9 a.m. Farmer’s Market
10 a.m. Diner’s Club On the Move
11 a.m. Word Search and Puzzles in Diner’s Club
11 a.m. Virtual Yoga
12 noon King Cam’s Hearts Club
2 p.m. Card Making Class
5:30 p.m. Yoga-$
WEDNESDAY
10 a.m. Wood Carving
12 noon Guitar Class
12:30 p.m. Knitting Class
1 p.m. Tai Chi Part 2 at Ingram Building-$
2 p.m. Drama Club
THURSDAY
8:30 a.m. Fit and Toned-$
10 a.m. Diner’s Club On the Move-$
11 a.m. Virtual Yoga-$
2 p.m. Creative Writing Group
2 p.m. Drama and Desserts
5:30 p.m. Yoga-$
FRIDAY
8:30 a.m. Yoga -$
10 a.m. Advanced Tai Chi at Ingram Building-$
10:30 a.m. Grancare Support Group
12:30 p.m. Friday Friends and Cards
