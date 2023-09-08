CALENDAR
Sanford/Lee County Stroke Support Group to meet
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
CALENDAR
Sanford/Lee County Stroke Support Group to meet
The Sanford/Lee County Stroke Support Group will meet at 1 p.m. on Aug. 10 in the gamer room at The Enrichment Center, 1615 South Third Street in Sanford. The topic is “A detailed look into Aphasia with presenter Inma C. Martin, MS, CCC-SLC, CBIS, clinical speech therapy.
Monthly meetings
Friendship masonic Lodge 763 A.F. & A.M. conducts its Stated Communication on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at 7:30 p.m. The Lodge Hall is located at 102 S. Main St., Broadway. Dinner is served at 6:30 p.m.
TOPS meets
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) 955 meets at 9:30 a.m. each Wednesday at First Baptist Church.
Enrichment Center events
SATURDAY
7 p.m. Saturday Nite Dance Group-$ Back Alley Cats
MONDAY8:30 a.m. Yoga-$
9 a.m. Veterans Counselling
10 a.m. Advanced Tai Chi at Ingram Building-$
2 p.m. Dixie Line Dancers
2 p.m. Tai Chi at Ingram Building-$
TUESDAY8:30 a.m. Fit and Toned-$
9 a.m. Wicker Renegade Art Group
9 a.m. Farmer’s Market
10 a.m. Diner’s Club On the Move
11 a.m. Word Search and Puzzles in Diner’s Club
11 a.m. Virtual Yoga
12 noon King Cam’s Hearts Club
12 noon A Novel Approach Book Club
2 p.m. Card Making Class
2 p.m. Virtual Guided Meditation
5:30 p.m. Yoga-$
WEDNESDAY9:30 a.m. Balance for Life
10 a.m. Wood Carving
10 a.m. Diabetic Awareness
12 noon Guitar Class
12:30 p.m. Knitting Class
2 p.m. Drama Club
2 p.m. Legacy Love Letter Workshop
2 p.m. Tai Chi at the Ingram Building-$
THURSDAY8:30 a.m. Fit and Toned-$
10 a.m. Diner’s Club On the Move-$
11 a.m. Virtual Yoga-$
1 p.m. Stroke Support Group
2 p.m. Beginner Line Dancing
2 p.m. Creative Writing Group
5:30 p.m. Yoga-$
FRIDAY8:30 a.m. Yoga -$
10 a.m. Advanced Tai Chi at Ingram Building-$
12:30 p.m. Friday Friends and Cards
1 p.m. Cooking Class with Pepe
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.