CALENDAR
Sanford/Lee County Stroke Support Group to meet
Updated: July 7, 2023 @ 8:06 am
CALENDAR
Sanford/Lee County Stroke Support Group to meet
The Sanford/Lee County Stroke Support Group will meet at 1 p.m. on July 13 at the Pavilion at The Enrichment Center, 1615 South Third Street in Sanford. The topic for the program will be “The excavation begins, soothing emotions through art (an interactive experience). Presenter will be Wendy Bryant, a certified therapeutic art/life coach and certified Usui master Reiki practitioner.
Toys for Tots July drive set
Marine Corps League Sanford Detachment No. 1223 2023 Toys for Tots Christmas in July donation drive will take place from 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. on July 15 in the Walmart parking lot on S. Honer Boulevard. The group will be collecting new toys and cash or checks made out to Toys for Tots.
TOPS meets
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) 955 meets at 9:30 a.m. each Wednesday at First Baptist Church, Sanford.
Monthly meetings
Friendship masonic Lodge 763 A.F. & A.M. conducts its Stated Communication on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at 7:30 p.m. The Lodge Hall is located at 102 S. Main St., Broadway. Dinner is served at 6:30 p.m.
