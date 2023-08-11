CALENDAR
Veterans Bridge Coffee Time
On Aug. 15, Veterans Bridge Home will sponsor a coffee time event. This will be held at the Lee Regional Fairgrounds from 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 a.m. Veterans coffee is for veterans to associated, meet other veterans and learn about veterans benefits. Starbucks of Spring Lane is helping to sponsor the event.
It’s a Crafty Affair set for Aug. 12
An event for the whole family to enjoy, It’s a Crafty Affair, an indoor vendor market will be held at the Bon-Clyde Learning Center on Aug. 12 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. The market will be an NC Local Artisan Fair. No pets are allowed. Bon-Clyde Learning Center is located at 3030 Lee Avenue
Monthly meetings
Friendship masonic Lodge 763 A.F. & A.M. conducts its Stated Communication on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at 7:30 p.m. The Lodge Hall is located at 102 S. Main St., Broadway. Dinner is served at 6:30 p.m.
TOPS meets
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) 955 meets at 9:30 a.m. each Wednesday at First Baptist Church, Sanford.
Enrichment Center events
SATURDAY
7 p.m. Saturday Nite Dance Group-$ Ole Skool
MONDAY
8:30 a.m. Yoga-$
9 a.m. Veteran’s Counseling
10 a.m. Advanced Tai Chi at Ingram Building-$
2 p.m. Dixie Line Dancers
TUESDAY
8:30 a.m. Fit and Toned-$
9 a.m. Wicker Renegade Art Group
9 a.m. Farmer’s Market
10 a.m. Diner’s Club On the Move
10 a.m. Sassy Ladies Red Hat Society
11 a.m. Word Search and Puzzles in Diner’s Club
11 a.m. Virtual Yoga
12 noon King Cam’s Hearts Club
2 p.m. Card Making
2 p.m. Virtual Guided Meditation
5:30 p.m. Yoga-$
5:30 p.m. Luscious Ladies Red Hat Society
WEDNESDAY
10 a.m. Wood Carving
10:30 a.m. Parkinson’s Disease Support Group
12 noon Guitar Class
12:30 p.m. Knitting Class
THURSDAY
8:30 a.m. Fit and Toned-$
10 a.m. Diner’s Club On the Move-$
11 a.m. Virtual Yoga-$
1 p.m. Caregiver Support Group
1 p.m. Grief Support Group
5:30 p.m. Yoga-$
FRIDAY
8:30 a.m. Yoga -$
10 a.m. Advanced Tai Chi at Ingram Building-$
12:30 p.m. Friday Friends and Cards
1 p.m. Cooking with Pepe Class
