Friendship masonic Lodge 763 A.F. & A.M. conducts its Stated Communication on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at 7:30 p.m. The Lodge Hall is located at 102 S. Main St., Broadway. Dinner is served at 6:30 p.m.
TOPS meets
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) 955 meets at 9:30 a.m. each Wednesday at First Baptist Church.
Enrichment Center events
SATURDAY
7 p.m. Saturday Nite Dance Group-$ Jimmy Shirley & the Footlights
MONDAY
8:30 a.m. Yoga-$
10 a.m. Advanced Tai Chi at Ingram Building-$
10:30 a.m. Bible Study
2 p.m. Dixie Line Dancers
2 p.m. Tai Chi at Ingram Building-$
TUESDAY
8:30 a.m. Fit and Toned-$
9 a.m. Wicker Renegade Art Group
9 a.m. Farmer’s Market
10 a.m. Diner’s Club On the Move
10 a.m. Sassy Ladies Red Hat Society
11 a.m. Word Search and Puzzles in Diner’s Club
11 a.m. Virtual Yoga
12 noon King Cam’s Hearts Club
2 p.m. Card Making Class
2 p.m. Virtual Guided Meditation
5:30 p.m. Yoga-$
5:30 p.m. Luscious Ladies Red Hat Society
WEDNESDAY
9:30 a.m. Balance for Life
10 a.m. Wood Carving
10:30 a.m. Parkinson’s Disease Support Group
12 noon Guitar Class
12:30 p.m. Knitting Class
2 p.m. Drama Club
2 p.m. Tai Chi at the Ingram Building-$
THURSDAY
8:30 a.m. Fit and Toned-$
9:30 p.m. Powerful Tools for Caregivers
10 a.m. Diner’s Club On the Move-$
11 a.m. Virtual Yoga-$
1 p.m. Caregiver Support Group
1 p.m. Grief Support Group
2 p.m. Beginner Line Dancing
5:30 p.m. Yoga-$
FRIDAY
8:30 a.m. Yoga -$
10 a.m. Advanced Tai Chi at Ingram Building-$
12:30 p.m. Friday Friends and Cards
