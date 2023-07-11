BROADWAY — Calvin Rudolph Swann, 74, of Broadway, passed away Friday July 7, 2023.
BROADWAY — Calvin Rudolph Swann, 74, of Broadway, passed away Friday July 7, 2023.
A graveside service was Tuesday at Barbecue Presbyterian Church cemetery officiated by The Rev. Doug Huston.
Soloist was Claudia Pace. Pallbearers were Jonathan Holder, Branson Smith, Donnie Smith, Adam Swann, Gavin Swann and Kevin Swann.
Mr. Swann was born in Harnett County, a son of W.J. Swann and Minnie Lee McCormick Swann. Calvin loved the outdoors and could most often be found tending to his cows and other farm animals. After retirement, Calvin was often spotted out to eat at various local establishments with Sandra, his wife of 54 years. Calvin’s true joy came from his four grandchildren, who he loved unconditionally. There is not an event that they were involved in that he did not support.
Mr. Swann is survived by his wife, Sandra May Swann; daughter, Amy Swann Smith (Donnie) of Sanford; sons, Kevin Swann (Tara) of Sanford and Adam Swann (LeeAnna) of Broadway; grandchildren, Gavin Swann, Branson Smith, Emily Swann, and Gracelynn Swann; brothers, Billy Swann (Phyllis) and Frankie Swann; sister-in-law, Joy Holder (Tommy) and many nieces and nephews.
Online condolences may be made at www.rogerspickard.com.
Arrangements were by Rogers-Pickard Funeral Home.
