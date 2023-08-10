The Pepsi Tailgate Town is Campbell’s new football pregame experience, debuting at Barker-Lane Stadium for the 2023 season.
Come hang out with other Fighting Camel fans before the game in the tailgate lots between Barker-Lane Stadium and Stadium View Apartments, where Campbell will host activities for the whole family, including food trucks, inflatables, yard games, live music and face painting, as well as events from local businesses and organizations.
Also new to Campbell’s football game day this season will be the Pepsi Camel Walk, greeting the team as they make their way to Barker-Lane Stadium. Approximately three hours before kickoff, the team will pass through the 421 Tunnel to be welcomed by the Sound of the Sandhills Band and CU cheerleading squad, as well as the Campbell community, friends and family.
Immediately after the Camel Walk, Tailgate Town will open for everyone to have a good time before the game.
The Fighting Camels will kick off the 2023 season at home inside Barker-Lane Stadium on Thursday, August 31 at 7 p.m. hosting defending league co-champion and preseason No. 4 ranked William & Mary in their CAA debut.
Campbell already knows CAA men’s hoops slate
The Coastal Athletic Association has announced men’s basketball conference opponents for the 2023-24 season.
Teams will face all 13 league members as part of an 18-game conference schedule. There are five repeat opponents, two of which are permanent partners that preserve historical rivalries and provide geographical proximity. There are also four home-only opponents and four away-only opponents as part of a slate that provides each team with nine home and nine road contests.
Conference games will primarily be slated for a Thursday/Saturday schedule with some contests played on Mondays. For the fifth consecutive year, CAA matchups will be available on FloHoops, CBS Sports Network, and local television partners throughout the league’s footprint. In addition, the semifinals and final of the CAA Men’s Basketball Championship will be televised on CBS Sports Network.
Campbell’s permanent partners are Charleston and UNCW. Other repeat opponents for the 2023-24 season include Elon, Hampton and North Carolina A&T.
The Fighting Camels will also host Delaware, Hofstra, Northeastern and Stony Brook and will travel to Drexel, Monmouth, Towson and William & Mary for the 2023-24 season.
2023-24 CAA Men’s Basketball Opponents
- (Repeat Opponents in BOLD, indicates permanent repeat opponent)
- Home: Charleston, Delaware, Elon, Hampton, Hofstra, UNCW, North Carolina A&T, Northeastern, Stony Brook
- Away: Charleston, Drexel, Elon, Hampton, Monmouth, UNCW, North Carolina A&T, Towson, William & Mary
