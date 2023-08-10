The Pepsi Tailgate Town is Campbell’s new football pregame experience, debuting at Barker-Lane Stadium for the 2023 season.

Come hang out with other Fighting Camel fans before the game in the tailgate lots between Barker-Lane Stadium and Stadium View Apartments, where Campbell will host activities for the whole family, including food trucks, inflatables, yard games, live music and face painting, as well as events from local businesses and organizations.