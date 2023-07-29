Single game tickets for Campbell’s 2023 football season go on sale August 1.
The Fighting Camels will kick off the season at home inside Barker-Lane Stadium on Thursday, August 31 at 7 p.m. hosting defending league co-champion and top-10 ranked William & Mary in their CAA debut.
CU will also host Elon on September 23 for Parent’s Day, followed by first time opponent Maine on Homecoming, October 21. Delaware rounds out Campbell’s home slate on November 11, which will serve as Military Appreciation and Senior Day.
Purchase single game tickets online at GoCamels.com/Tickets and by phone through the CU Athletics Ticket Office, at 1-877-GO-HUMPS.
Early access to single game tickets is available to Fighting Camel Club members starting July 24. Season ticket members can also purchase additional single game tickets starting July 24.
Pricing for single game tickets for this season ranges from $10 to $40, with group rates available.
As always, all Campbell students with a valid CU ID card will receive a ticket free of charge to all home Fighting Camel home football games. Additional student guest tickets are available for just $10.
Kids 12 and under can again receive free season tickets (section 106) while supplies last.
Single game parking passes for reserved spots on the perimeter of Barker-Lane Stadium are also on sale for only $15 a game.
Season ticket packages, which includes Campbell’s trip to North Carolina on November 4, remain on sale.
Following the 2022 season, a school record 12 Camels were named to Big South all-conference teams, while eight earned Academic All-District honors from the College Sports Communicators, yet another program record.
First Team All-Big South performers Mike Edwards, an offensive tackle, and long snapper Jackson Hayes also earned All-America honors from multiple publications.
Campbell also set a school passing yards record (2,915) for the second straight season, on top of hauling in the top recruiting class in the FCS for the second consecutive year.
Softball adds .312-hitting Big Ten transfer
Campbell softball head coach has announced the addition of Tristin Doster, a catcher transfer from Iowa.
“I’m thrilled to finalize our roster for this year with Tristin Doster,” said Prater. “I believe that she has only scratched the surface of her true potential. It will be fun to watch her blossom under our coaching staff. Her grit and love for the game will be a great fit for our program. She’ll bring depth as a catcher and add some offensive power to our lineup.”
Doster joins Campbell after spending her freshman and sophomore seasons with Iowa. As a freshman she appeared in 37 games with 30 starts, collected 25 hits, including five home runs and five doubles, and recorded 19 RBI.
This past season, as a sophomore with the Hawkeyes, Doster appeared in 43 games with 34 starts and finished second on the team with a .312 batting average. She connected for 23 RBI on 34 hits, which included six doubles and two home runs. She hit a go-ahead grand slam against USF and had a pinch hit RBI double against BYU in the NISC championship game.
In her prep career at Fort Dodge High School, Doster was named first team all-conference, all-district and all-state twice. Holding her high school’s record for home runs, Doster helped Fort Dodge to a runner-up finish at the Iowa state tournament in 2020 and was named to the Des Moines Register All-Iowa team. Additionally to softball, Doster also participated in basketball, volleyball, swimming and ran track in high school.
“I’m very excited and blessed with the opportunity to play at a very talented and elite program,” Doster said.
Campbell softball has won both Big South regular season and conference tournament titles in each of the past three seasons, resulting in three straight NCAA Tournament berths. The Camels are set to compete in its inaugural season as members of the CAA in 2024.
