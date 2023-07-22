Campbell baseball head coach Justin Haire has announced the hirings of Adam Wyse and Dusty White to the baseball coaching staff. Wyse will serve as Assistant Coach/Recruiting Coordinator, and White will become Assistant Coach/Pitching Coach.

“We are unbelievably excited to welcome [Adam] back home,” Haire said. “Being a two-time Campbell graduate, having played here, been on staff here, and now getting to bring him back as the recruiting coordinator is special for me and for our program.”