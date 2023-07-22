Campbell baseball head coach Justin Haire has announced the hirings of Adam Wyse and Dusty White to the baseball coaching staff. Wyse will serve as Assistant Coach/Recruiting Coordinator, and White will become Assistant Coach/Pitching Coach.
“We are unbelievably excited to welcome [Adam] back home,” Haire said. “Being a two-time Campbell graduate, having played here, been on staff here, and now getting to bring him back as the recruiting coordinator is special for me and for our program.”
Wyse spent the past two seasons at Lipscomb University, serving as the Director of Player Development and Assistant Coach. His responsibilities included creating and overseeing the day-to-day development plan for hitters, assisting in the facilitating of individual plans for position players defensively, and creating and implementing the offensive approach and philosophies.
While at Lipscomb, Wyse assisted in the development of Caleb Ketchup, a shortstop drafted by the Los Angeles Angels in round 15 of the 2023 MLB Draft. Last season, the Bison won the Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament for the third time, advancing to the Clemson Regional of the NCAA Tournament.
Before Lipscomb, Wyse was the Director of Offensive Development at Campbell for the 2021 season. He assisted with the day-to-day development of baserunners, hitters, and infielders, helping the Camels to 37 wins and an appearance in the Starkville Regional Final after the program received their first at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament.
Wyse spent the shortened 2020 season as a graduate assistant at Louisiana-Lafayette. Prior to that, he served under current Camel Director of Player Development Jordan Stampler as an Assistant Coach at Pfeiffer University for two seasons.
A 2017 Campbell graduate, Wyse also received his MBA from the school. He played shortstop for two seasons for the Camels, starting 103 games and tallying 78 hits with a .369 on-base percentage.
“Adam has done a tremendous job of honing his coaching and recruiting skills all over the country,” said Haire. “We are looking forward to him and his growing family getting back in the Black and Orange and helping us continue to improve both offensively and defensively.”
Dusty White comes to Campbell having been at Wingate University for the past eight years.
“When going through an extensive search for our next pitching coach, I wanted to focus on three areas,” said Haire. “A track record of player development, recruiting experience with the type of arms that we have had success with, and in-game ability to lead and develop an entire pitching staff. Dusty White emphatically checked all three of those boxes.”
During his time as pitching coach at Wingate, White had seven players drafted or sign professional contracts, including two in 2023: Corey Avant (round 9, Oakland Athletics) and Mitch Farris (round 14, Atlanta Braves).
In 2023, White led the Bulldogs to a program record K:BB ratio of 480:150, which ranked second in Division II. In 2022, the team set a program record and was third in the nation in strikeouts, recording 599.
With White on staff, the Bulldogs won the 2021 NCAA Division II National Championship. The pitching staff recorded a team ERA of 4.00, which ranked No. 14 in the nation. In his eight seasons at Wingate, White helped develop four all-Americans, 14 all-region selections, and 18 all-conference pitchers.
Prior to his time at Wingate, White worked in the Charlotte area, coaching at South Mecklenburg High School, On Deck Baseball Academy, and Charlotte Latin School since 2010.
“He is a national champion coach,” Haire said, “who has recruited and developed pitchers at an extremely high level...while consistently doing more with less. He will fit the model of the most successful pitching coaches we have ever had.”
In addition, Jeff Calhoon has been upgraded from Volunteer Assistant Coach to Assistant Coach.
“We are pleased to announce that Coach Calhoon will be moving into the Assistant Coach role,” Haire said. “He will continue to help develop our catchers at a high level, assist with our offensive game plan and implementation, and be a valuable asset on the recruiting trail.”
