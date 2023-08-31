A new era officially begins on Thursday night when Campbell football hosts No. 4 William & Mary to kick off the 2023 season, the Fighting Camels’ first game as a member of the Coastal Athletic Association. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Barker-Lane Stadium. As of press time for this issue, no schedule changes due to Hurricane Idalia were announced or planned.

CAMELS BEGIN 16TH SEASON OF MODERN ERA