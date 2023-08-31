A new era officially begins on Thursday night when Campbell football hosts No. 4 William & Mary to kick off the 2023 season, the Fighting Camels’ first game as a member of the Coastal Athletic Association. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Barker-Lane Stadium. As of press time for this issue, no schedule changes due to Hurricane Idalia were announced or planned.
CAMELS BEGIN 16TH SEASON OF MODERN ERA
Heading into the 16th season of Campbell’s modern era of football, the program continues its upward trajectory.
Just five Big South Conference seasons removed from the non-athletic scholarship Pioneer Football League (the football conference home for CU from 2008-17), the Fighting Camels are now a member of the CAA, the top conference in the FCS, home of some of the most history rich, consistent, national championship winning and storied programs in the subdivision.
In the offseason, the Camels hauled in the top recruiting class in the FCS for the second consecutive year.
The 2023 Camels return 11 total starters, including seven on the offensive side of the ball, three on defense and one on special teams, as well as 44 letterwinners (losing 53 last season), while bringing in a whopping 53 newcomers (25 freshmen, 28 transfers) in head coach Mike Minter’s 11th season in Buies Creek.
LOOKING BACK AT 2022
Following the 2022 season, a school record 12 Camels were named to Big South all-conference teams, while eight earned Academic All-District honors from the College Sports Communicators, yet another program record.
First Team All-Big South performers Mike Edwards, an offensive tackle, and long snapper Jackson Hayes also earned All-America honors from multiple publications, and safety Myles Rowser was named a freshman All-American.
Campbell also set a school passing yards record (2,915) for the second straight season.
CAMPBELL JOINS THE COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
Campbell University officially became a member of the Coastal Athletic Association in all sports on July 1, 2023.
The addition of Campbell in 2023 increases the CAA’s full membership to 14 schools, joining fellow new members North Carolina A&T, Hampton, Monmouth and Stony Brook as schools that have all joined in the last year. CAA Football now consists of 15 teams in 2023.
The conference encompasses many of the nation’s largest metropolitan areas with a geographic footprint that stretches from Boston to Charleston. It has produced 18 national team champions in five different sports and 33 individual national champions.
Campbell joined NCAA Division I in 1977 and became a charter member when the Big South Conference was formed in 1983. Campbell joined the Atlantic Sun Conference in the summer of 1994 and competed in the ASUN 17 years before returning to the Big South in the summer of 2011.
After a five-decade absence, Campbell resumed football competition in 2008 as a member of the Pioneer Football League. Campbell moved up to competition in Big South football in 2018.
THE MATCHUP: WILLIAM & MARY
A consensus preseason top-10 ranked team, The Tribe returns 15 starters from their 11 2022 squad that advanced to the NCAA Quarterfinals and won a share of the CAA title. W&M placed 10 on Preseason All-CAA teams, with five preseason All-America selections.
The teams will match up for just the second time, all-time, and for the second consecutive season. Then-No. 20 William & Mary topped the visiting Camels 37-21 last season in Williamsburg.
Campbell is 7-8 all-time in season openers, including last season’s 29-10 win over The Citadel.
Thursday’s game will mark the first time Campbell has opened a season against a conference opponent.
The Camels are 0-9 all-time against ranked FCS opponents, including an 0-4 ledger against top-5 ranked foes. CU took on two ranked opponents last season, including William & Mary, as well as No. 6 Jackson State (L 22-14), both on the road.
The Tribe will be the highest ranked FCS program to take on the Camels in Barker-Lane Stadium’s history, surpassing then-No. 11 Kennesaw State teams in 2019 and 2021.
WATCH / FOLLOW
Watch the Camels take on the Tribe on FloSports, and listen online at GoCamels.com or through The Varsity Network app. Live stats are also available at GoCamels.com, and follow on Twitter @GoCamelsFB for live updates.
NEXT UP
The Camels will make their nonconference and road debut next week, heading to The Citadel for a 3 p.m. showdown on September 9. Campbell returns home on September 23, hosting Elon in another CAA contest.
