Campbell women’s soccer is set to begin their first season in the Coastal Athletic Association. The Camels return four players who started over 15 games for them in last season’s campaign that won a Big South regular season title.
Head coach Jeff Gross is excited about what this group will be able to accomplish. “The versatility is what is good about this group...I love how they have gone about their business.”
Reagan Baiotto, Laney Peabody, Olivia Neal and Cazzi Norgren all started over 15 games, while Amber Liston and Stephanie Martelli each notched 11 starts. Kaleigh Backlund, Bayleigh Humbert, Sierra Vance, and Natalie Jamison are the other returning players to start for the Camels in the 2022 season.
The Camels return plenty of experience in goal with the duo of Martelli and Vance. Martelli finished the year with a .735 save percentage, and she is second in Campbell history with a 1.01 career goals-against average. Vance started seven games, claiming a 6-0-1 record with 11 saves and a 0.86 goals-against average.
The Camels also welcome transfer JLo Varada from Florida, who this past summer made starts for the Puerto Rico senior women’s national team.
“I like our goalkeeping competition right now, amongst all three of them,” Gross said. “They have all raised their level, which is really fun to watch.”
Peabody returns as a redshirt senior to lead the Camels’ back line. “Laney is a fantastic leader by example,” said Gross. “Her physical and leadership abilities are elite.”
The reigning Big South Defensive Player of the Year, Peabody looks to make a similar impact for the Camels in their first CAA season.
Neal and Jamison, as well as Sage Dougherty and Rieke Protze, return on defense with Peabody. Neal led Campbell defenders with 8 points last season, while Peabody led all Big South defenders with three goals in conference play.
The defense also welcomes freshman Meghan Bernetti and transfer Riley Terrill from App State, who played in five games for the Mountaineers in 2022.
Liston, another redshirt senior, leads the midfield this season. Fellow seniors Norgren and Bayleigh Humbert, and sophomore Elise Holcey will join her. Lauren Koczenasz also returns, having seen action in 13 games last year.
The Camels welcome Kellsie Flint, a transfer from Hartford, who played in 12 games for the Hawks as a freshman last year.
In addition to Flint, four incoming freshmen join the midfield. Emely Rubio comes in having been named the District of Columbia Gatorade Girl’s Soccer Player of the Year in her senior year of high school. She recorded 15 goals and 17 assists in the season. She will be joined by Zahra Fepessi, Natalie Darling, and Adele Schwab.
Fepessi, a three-time All-State player from Grace Christian School who signed with the Camels during her senior season at Grace, looks to battle for playing time in her first year of college competition.
On the attack, the Camels will be led by Baiotto, who was named first team All-Big South last season. She recorded 10 points last season and two game-winning goals. Backlund also returns after scoring five goals on 15 shots-on-target last season.
Freshmen Alyssa Tucker and Megan Swift enter the program looking to provide instant impact. Tucker played club soccer with former Camels Jessica Donald and Elyssa Nowowieski on the Wake FC U23 team in 2022. Swift notched 29 goals across her final three seasons in high school at San Juan Hills in California.
The regular season begins August 17, as the team travels to Vert Stadium to take on rival High Point.
