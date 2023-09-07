Another ACC opponent, a home multi-team event, and trips to in-state foes ECU and Davidson highlight Campbell’s 2023-24 nonconference schedule.
Game times and information to purchase season tickets will be announced soon.
“We are really excited about the nonconference schedule this year,” head coach Kevin McGeehan said. “We cannot wait to play in front of our amazing fans again and show the world why Buies Creek and Gore Arena are so special, and the road games will be sure to provide amazing college basketball atmospheres. This schedule will help prepare us for an extremely competitive CAA schedule.”
The Camels open the season at home on Nov. 6 against Navy in the first of seven home non-conference games. The Camels then face a pair of road tests at East Carolina (Nov. 11), and Virginia Tech (Nov. 15). This marks the fourth straight season with an ACC opponent on the schedule after playing NC State twice and Duke once over the last three seasons.
Campbell will host a multi-team event across the three days prior to Thanksgiving (Nov. 20-22). NC Central, Idaho State, and The Citadel will all make the trip to Buies Creek for the round-robin event at Gore Arena.
The Camels head south after the holiday face Jacksonville on Nov. 29. The Dolphins are a familiar opponent for Campbell, meeting for the third time in the last four seasons.
Campbell will host Southern Virginia on Dec. 2 before another road trip to Davidson (Dec. 6) for a Wednesday night matchup. That will be CU’s first meeting with the Wildcats since Nov. 18, 2014.
The Camels return home for a homestand for three straight at Gore Arena against Pfeiffer (Dec. 13), St. Augustine’s (Dec. 15), and Morgan State (Dec. 18).
The nonconference slate concludes on the road with a trip to St. Francis (Pa.) after Christmas on Dec. 30.
The full CAA schedule is yet to be announced, but opponents have been determined. Campbell has home and away games with Charleston, Elon, Hampton, UNCW, and NC A&T. Additionally, the Camels will host Delaware, Hofstra, Northeastern, and Stony Brook at Gore Arena for CAA action. CU will hit the road to take on Drexel, Monmouth, Towson, and William & Mary during the year. All official dates and times for league play will be announced at a later date.
Campbell brings back three starters from the squad that made a run to the Big South title game a year ago.
