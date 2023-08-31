SANNWS-08-31-23 CAMPBELL FINE ARTS 1

Campbell University has a number of musical and theater events planned for this fall.

BUIES CREEK — Campbell University’s Fine Arts Department announced this week a full slate of theatrical and musical performances for the fall semester. The season kicks off with a National Association of Composers Concert at 1 p.m. on Sept. 16 at Scott Concert Hall, followed on Sept. 21 by a concert from pianist John O’Connor in the Hobson Performing Arts Center.

The month will end with “Front Porch Music @ The Fab” on Sept. 28. The event will be Campbell’s version of the popular music phenomenon “Back Porch Music,” featuring casual performances from the University Faculty Jazz trio and others on the “front porch” of the Taylor Bott Rogers Fine Arts Center. Guests will be invited to bring a blanket or chair and sit on the lawn for the evening performances.

