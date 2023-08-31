BUIES CREEK — Campbell University’s Fine Arts Department announced this week a full slate of theatrical and musical performances for the fall semester. The season kicks off with a National Association of Composers Concert at 1 p.m. on Sept. 16 at Scott Concert Hall, followed on Sept. 21 by a concert from pianist John O’Connor in the Hobson Performing Arts Center.
The month will end with “Front Porch Music @ The Fab” on Sept. 28. The event will be Campbell’s version of the popular music phenomenon “Back Porch Music,” featuring casual performances from the University Faculty Jazz trio and others on the “front porch” of the Taylor Bott Rogers Fine Arts Center. Guests will be invited to bring a blanket or chair and sit on the lawn for the evening performances.
Those who miss the September performance can catch Front Porch Music again on Oct. 19. Both concerts are set for 6 p.m. on their respective days.
The highlight for Campbell’s Theater Department will be the fall musical, “Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Adaptation,” with evening performances Oct. 26-28 and a Sunday matinee on Oct. 29 in Ellis Theater. The musical, first released in 2021 by Disney Theatrical Productions, is based on the beloved children’s books and films, with music and lyrics by the renowned Sherman Brothers.
The fall season wraps up on Dec. 5 with the Christmas at Campbell concert featuring seasonal music and “some very special guests,” according to Dr. Dwayne Wilson, chair for the College of Arts & Sciences’ Division of Fine Arts and director of bands and instrumental studies.
“Throughout the fall, there will be a variety of opportunities to hear numerous styles of music. Something for everyone,” Wilson said. “Admission is free and no tickets are required for any fall music concert. I hope to see everyone there — come be our guests.”
Music Department Concerts
National Association of Composers Concert Sept. 16, 7 p.m. Scott Concert Hall
Pianist John O’Conor Sept. 21, 7 p.m. Hobson Performing Arts Center
Front Porch Music @ The FabFeaturing the University Faculty Jazz Trio Sept. 28, 6 p.m. Taylor Bott Rogers Fine Arts Building (front porch)
Guitarist Lovro Peretic Oct. 5, 7 p.m. Scott Concert Hall
Front Porch Music @ The FabFeaturing the University Faculty Jazz TrioOct. 19, 6 p.m. Taylor Bott Rogers Fine Arts Building (front porch)
Living Composers Concert Nov. 2, 7 p.m. Scott Concert Hall
University Choir Fall Concert Nov. 3, 7 p.m. Scott Concert Hall
Pianist Andrew Whitley Senior Graduation Recital Nov. 16, 7 p.m. Scott Concert Hall
Wind Ensemble & Wind Symphony Fall Concert “Traditions” Nov. 14, 7 p.m.Hobson Performing Arts Center
Choral Society Sunday Concert Nov. 19, 4 p.m. Butler Chapel
Chamber Ensembles Fall Concert Nov. 28, 7 p.m. Scott Concert Hall
Christmas at Campbell Dec. 5, 7 p.m. Hobson Performing Arts Center
“Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Adaptation”Oct. 26-28, 7 p.m.Oct. 29, 2 p.m. Ellis Theater
— From Campbell University
