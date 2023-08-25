Two and a half years ago, during the 2020-21 season that was delayed by seven months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Southern Lee traveled to Western Harnett and scored a 31-16 victory that improved the Cavaliers’ record to 2-1.
That date, March 12, 2021, marked the last time Southern football won back-to-back games. They had beaten Carrboro 28-8 one week earlier.
The Cavaliers lost their final four games of that season and then followed that up with seasons of 0-9 and then 1-9. Southern was 1-22 in its last 23 games when it traveled to Western Harnett again last Friday and blew out the Eagles in a 39-14 win that was even more one-sided than that score suggests.
Now, the only question is, can they do it again?
Southern scheduled in a way that would give the Cavaliers a chance to have a solid beginning to the 2023 season. They will be an underdog in most, if not all, of their Sandhills Athletic Conference games. But the non-conference slate is manageable, and Southern already exceeded expectations by a huge margin in week one, when it was tabbed as a one-point favorite by the NCPreps-sponsored Simmons Ratings to beat Western by a mere one point.
This week’s assignment is a home game with Seaforth. Two of the county’s three football-playing schools are home tonight. Lee County will play at St. Pauls, but Lee Christian is hosting Father Capodanno in the school’s second football game.
SEAFORTH AT SOUTHERN LEE
These teams have never faced each other in football, which makes sense, seeing as how this is only the second varsity season for the Hawks, whose school opened three years ago. A 2A team out of the Mid-Carolina Conference, Seaforth opened its second season last week with a 37-3 home loss to Purnell Swett, after going 2-8 last year.
Purnell Swett has struggled for quite a while, but it is also a 4A team, so that performance may not be representative of where the Hawks stand. As for Southern, it did just about everything that the coaching staff envisioned for this season. The Cavaliers ran the ball effectively and controlled time of possession against Western Harnett. Head coach Fred Blanks, observing Southern’s issues with depth as an assistant this past two seasons, decided that the Cavaliers would play possession football this year.
Seaforth struggled offensively last week, both running and passing. Swett limited ther Hawks to just 72 yards of total offense. This poor showing belied the fact that they played well defensively, forcing four turnovers and making a stop for a loss on 13% of Swett’s offensive snaps. The Seaforth defense was simply on the field way too long--something that Southern Lee’s veterans can empathize with in recent years.
An encouraging sign for Southern is that Swett ran the ball very well against the Hawks, with 39 rushes for 369 yards. Three different running backs topped the 100-yard mark. Since Southern also likes to run the ball, the Cavaliers will undoubtedly try to repeat what happened last week.
No Simmons line had been issued by press time, but Southern is expected to be favored, as is Lee County. No predictions are issued for 8-man games.
While most games in North Carolina are now 7 p.m. kickoffs, Southern has decided to move kickoff to 7:30 tonight due to expected high heat.
FATHER CAPODANNO AT LEE CHRISTIAN
The Falcons already had a look at the Grunts in the preseason, when Father Capodanno came to Lee for a scrimmage a week before the first official games.
Capodanno is a third-year program that posted a 4-6 record last year and competed against both 8-man and 11-man teams, including a 48-36 win over 11-man Mattamuskeet to end the season. The Grunts played Hobgood, Lee’s week one opponent, twice last year and split with them.
Capodanno has a considerable edge in experience over the Falcons and this was seen in the scrimmage. While Lee Christian improves every time it steps on the field, many of the Falcons are still learning the game and Lee will be an underdog again this Friday night.
This is the second of three meetings that the two schools will have this season. The Falcons will travel to Father Capodanno on Oct. 6, in the first of a four-game road trip to end the team’s inaugural season.
LEE COUNTY AT ST. PAULS
Both of these teams got into a slugging match last week, but only Lee County was left standing at the end.
The Yellow Jackets were 25-point favorites to dismiss a Northern Durham team that has fallen on hard times recently, but with less than 10 minutes to play, Lee was clinging to a one-point lead and the Knights were in the red zone. The Jacket defense rose to the occasion and then BJ Brown took over, leading Lee on two scoring drives before a late fumble return for a touchdown nearly got the Jackets to the Simmons pregame line, winning 27-6.
St. Pauls, a 2A team out of the Southeastern Conference, had gone 25-5 in three seasons before falling off a bit to 6-4 last fall. The Bulldogs still made it to the second round of the playoffs. In their opener at Westover, the Bulldogs had a one-point lead in the fourth quarter before the Wolverines scored to take a 12-7 lead. St. Pauls mounted a final drive that reached Westover territory but failed to score. A late safety made it 12-9 but was not enough.
For Lee County, a focal point in week two will be to diversify the offense. The Yellow Jackets received the expected strong outing from Brown, who had 232 yards rushing on 15 carries. But an alarming statistic for Lee is that the team had just 238 net yards on the ground. Everyone else had 11 rushes for six yards, and even if sacks are factored out, Isaiah Peoples (6-33) was the only other rusher who was effective. Quarterback Jack Martin, who started one varsity game for the Jackets a year ago, was solid with seven of nine passes completed for 71 yards, but Lee will likely need to ask more of Martin and the receiving corps as the schedule gets tougher.
