Two and a half years ago, during the 2020-21 season that was delayed by seven months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Southern Lee traveled to Western Harnett and scored a 31-16 victory that improved the Cavaliers’ record to 2-1.

That date, March 12, 2021, marked the last time Southern football won back-to-back games. They had beaten Carrboro 28-8 one week earlier.