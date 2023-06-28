PITTSBORO — Carl Graves, Jr., 83, of Pittsboro, entered into eternal rest on Friday, June 23, 2023, at Pruitt Health in Rockingham.
Mr. Carl Graves, Jr was born Aug. 31, 1939, to Carl Graves, Sr, and Idella Graves. He grew up in Burlington and raised his family in Carrboro.
He attended Mitchell Chapel Church. He worked and retired from UNC Hospital.
Carl was preceded in death by his brother, Joe Graves (Wanda) and sisters, Marcelene Graves, Catherine Cheek, Shirley Alston and Everlyne Graves.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend.
Carl was survived by his wife, Hilder Graves, daughters, Toni Lee (Michael) and Beverly Alston; son, Greg Graves (Takishya); sisters, Brenda Graves, Ethelene Scott, Isabella Graves and Naomi Graves; granddaughters, Elisha Lee, Armani Graves, Kayla Graves and Taliya Graves and grandson, Joshua Lee.
A funeral service is 2 p.m. Saturday, July 1 at Mitchell Chapel AME Zion Church, 1085 Mitchells Chapel Rd., Pittsboro. Burial follows in the church cemetery.
Professional services entrusted to Knotts Funeral Home, Pittsboro.
