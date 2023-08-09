Once again, a variety of bands will take the stage as the Carolina Indie Fest returns to Sanford in September.
A lineup of 10 bands will be performing over the course of two days, Sept. 29 and Sept. 30 at Hugger Mugger Brewing Company in downtown Sanford.
“We’re excited to have our fourth Carolina Indie Fest in three years, promoter Tim Emmert said. “This is a fun event and it’s completely free thanks to our amazing sponsors.
On Friday, Sept. 29, the Cliff Wheeler Band, Heat Preacher, Gooseberry Jam and the Jeremiah McKinley Band are slated to perform. On Saturday, Sept. 30, Oort Patrol, Shirlette Ammons, Farewell Friend, Kara Grainger, Reese McHenry and Skylar Gudasz are scheduled to take the stage.
“Ten bands is kind of our standard,” Emmert said. “Bringing a diverse set of genres to the stage is one of the goals of Carolina Indie Fest. In that regard, this fall’s festival is already a success.”
Emmert said Friday night’s bands focus on roadhouse country, rock, alternative and “the elusive genre known as Americana.”
“Saturday’s bands will perform sci-fi themed punk, spoken word/rap/alt-folk rock, blues, straight up rock and roll and finish with hypnotic singer Skylar Gudasz,” Emmert said.
The festival stage is located on the rear lot at Hugger Mugger Brewing, located at 229 Wicker Street, and adjoining properties, which host a variety of vendors and food trucks. Emmett said the event is family friendly, though some of the bands might earn an occasional PG-13 rating for subject matter or word choice.
“We’ve had folks come from all over,” Emmert said. “New York, New Jersey, Texas, Indiana, Massachusetts … there’s a real energy to these events.”
In the spring, the event drew between 3,000 and 5,000 people over the two days, according to Emmert.
Several of the bands are previous Sanford area Indie Fest alums — the Cliff Wheeler Band and Oort Patrol. One of the performers, Kara Grainger, is an Australian born singer and is coming to Sanford from Nashville.
“This fall’s lineup has a decidedly North Carolina lineup,” Emmert said. “Many of the bands come from the Triangle and the Triad. We were lucky to get mostly North Carolina Bands. It’s kind of an unusual thing for us.”
According to Emmert, Gooseberry Jam, Jeremiah McKinley Band, and Farewell Friend are from the Triad. Heat Preacher and Skylar Gudasz are from Chapel Hill, Reese McHenry from Raleigh and Shirlette Ammons from Durham.
“I look for bands at known venues,” Emmert said. “We have folks apply online through Reverb Nation and we’re about to start offering on our website the ability to apply as well. I listen to everybody. I listen to about 500 bands per Indie Fest. It’s a lot of work, but it’s also a lot fun.”
