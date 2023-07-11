Ms. Carolyn Delores McNeill, 65, formerly of Sanford, entered into eternal rest on Friday, July 7, 2023, at the Hospice House of the Piedmont in High Point.

Carolyn was born on Sept. 29, 1957, to Primus and Wille Mae Feaster. She attended NC A&T state university and obtained a degree in Elementary Education. She went on to teach elementary school for more than 25 years, teaching and touching hearts and minds.