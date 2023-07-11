Ms. Carolyn Delores McNeill, 65, formerly of Sanford, entered into eternal rest on Friday, July 7, 2023, at the Hospice House of the Piedmont in High Point.
Carolyn was born on Sept. 29, 1957, to Primus and Wille Mae Feaster. She attended NC A&T state university and obtained a degree in Elementary Education. She went on to teach elementary school for more than 25 years, teaching and touching hearts and minds.
She attended Zion Hill Church in Sanford for a major part of her life. This is where she developed a deeper love for Christ and fellowship.
Carolyn married Therman McNeill in 1982 in Sanford.
She was recently preceded in death by her niece, Amisty Simmons and her husband, Therman McNeill.
Carolyn McNeill is survived by her children, Tiffany Bibbs (Ike), Wendy Smith (Hayden); siblings, Maggie Wren, Hazel Smith and Wilma Simmons (Jasper); in-laws, Hazel Foushee and Alma Jean McNeill; grandchildren, Trevor Bibbs and Tyler Bibbs, Brandan Funderburk, Jasmine Smith, Brittney Smith, Hayden Jr Smith (Erin) Smith and Quincy Smith; nieces and nephews; Michael Wren, Ronald Wren, Laneice Smith, Odell Smith, Ashley Simmons, Jason McNeill, Erica McNeill, EJ McNeill, Eronda Maina and Rona Anderson, as well as numerous great-grandnieces and nephews.
A funeral service is 11:30 a.m. Thursday, July 13 at Zion Hill Christian Center, 1360 Osgood Rd., Sanford. Burial follows at Lee Memory Gardens, 2600 Hawkins Ave., Sanford.
Professional services entrusted to Knotts Funeral Home, Sanford.
