SANFORD — Carson Joseph Garner, 14, of Sanford, passed away along with his father and brother on Father’s Day, Sunday, June, 18, 2023 in a tragic house fire.
He was born in Lee County on April 28, 2009 to Sarah Catherine Rackley and Patrick Daniel Garner. He was preceded in death by father and brother, Patrick Daniel Garner and Kaleb Garner; uncle, Christopher Joseph Patterson; grandmother, Shelba Jean Rackley great-grandparents, Roy and Shirley Garner and great-great-grandparents, Tony and Chris Cernohorsky. Carson completed 8th grade at Western Harnett Middle School where he excelled in all his classes. He enjoyed drawing, hanging out with friends and sharing a joke or two. His sometimes-sarcastic attitude was always overshadowed by his loving and caring personality. Everyone describes him as being a “perfect gentleman.” Carson’s passing, along with the passing of his father, Patrick and brother, Kaleb will leave a huge void in the family and they will be forever missed.
